Eric Lauer News: Strikes out eight in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 18, 2025 at 7:49pm

Lauer (3-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks, allowing a run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

Lauer was excellent Wednesday, blanking Arizona for five innings before ultimately allowing a leadoff triple to Corbin Carroll in the sixth inning, who'd come around to score after the Jays turned to the bullpen. The 30-year-old Lauer lowered his ERA to 2.29 through 35.1 innings this season with a 0.93 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB. The left-hander certainly made a case to remain in Toronto's rotation going forward, even with Max Scherzer (thumb) nearing a return from the IL.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
