Eric Wagaman headshot

Eric Wagaman News: Collects three RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 13, 2025 at 11:25pm

Wagaman went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a two-run single in Friday's 11-9 win over the Nationals.

Wagaman gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead in the third with an RBI double to right field, and he added to the run total with a two-run single in the eighth that extended Miami's lead to three. It was Wagaman's 13th multi-hit game of the season, three of which have come over his last six outings. He has slashed .272/.302/.358 with one steal, four doubles, one home run and 10 RBI in 86 plate appearances over his last 20 games.

Eric Wagaman
Miami Marlins
