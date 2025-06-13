Eric Wagaman News: Collects three RBI
Wagaman went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a two-run single in Friday's 11-9 win over the Nationals.
Wagaman gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead in the third with an RBI double to right field, and he added to the run total with a two-run single in the eighth that extended Miami's lead to three. It was Wagaman's 13th multi-hit game of the season, three of which have come over his last six outings. He has slashed .272/.302/.358 with one steal, four doubles, one home run and 10 RBI in 86 plate appearances over his last 20 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now