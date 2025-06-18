Eric Wagaman News: Ends homer drought Tuesday

Wagaman went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Phillies.

The 27-year-old took Jesus Luzardo deep in the second inning, ending a 20-game homer drought for Wagaman in which he'd hit just .228 (18-for-79) with four doubles and 10 RBI. He's emerged as the Marlins' starting first baseman mostly by default, but Wagaman doesn't have the offensive upside typically associated with the position -- through 270 plate appearances on the season, he's slashing .245/.289/.369 with five home runs and 27 RBI. Deyvison De Los Santos (quadriceps) is on a rehab assignment and should return to action with Triple-A Jacksonville shortly, and he represents the biggest threat in the organization to Wagaman's starting gig.