Erik Sabrowski News: Reinstated from IL

The Guardians activated Sabrowski (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Sabrowski has been sidelined since spring training due to left elbow inflammation, and he's finally been cleared to make his 2025 debut. The 27-year-old threw 12.2 scoreless innings for Cleveland last season, but has struggled during his rehab assignment, logging a 5.14 ERA over seven innings at Triple-A Columbus. Sabrowski will take Zak Kent's spot on the active roster.