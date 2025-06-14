Menu
Erik Swanson headshot

Erik Swanson News: Struggling since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Swanson coughed up three runs on three hits and a walk in the eighth inning of Friday's 8-0 loss to the Phillies.

The righty reliever gave up back-to-back doubles to Max Kepler and J.T. Realmuto to lead off the frame. Swanson has been tagged for runs in three of five appearances since coming off the injured list, leading to a 9.64 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 2:3 K:BB in 4.2 innings, and he seems a long way from being ready to handle high-leverage work.

Erik Swanson
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
