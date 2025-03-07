Ernie Clement News: Swats first spring homer

Clement went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Getting the start at third base and batting seventh in what might have been a preview of Toronto's Opening Day lineup, Clement turned on a Cooper Criswell offering in the second inning and drove it out to center field for his first homer of the spring. The 28-year-old infielder has gotten off to a hot start in camp, going 8-for-17 (.471) in seven appearances, but he'll likely need to improve on last season's .284 OBP if he's going to be anything more than a utility player in the majors over the long haul.