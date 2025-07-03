Esteury Ruiz News: Promotion made official

Ruiz was recalled by the Dodgers on Thursday.

Ruiz is being called up to replace Max Muncy (knee) on the active roster, though he provides depth in the outfield. Ruiz remains an exceptional stolen base threat, as he racked up 38 swiped bags across 66 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, his career .297 on-base percentage in the majors will limit his opportunities, and he also isn't likely to get regular playing time.