Esteury Ruiz News: Set to be called up

The Dodgers are expected to recall Ruiz from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Max Muncy is set to undergo an MRI on his left knee Thursday, and Ruiz's arrival suggests the former is headed to the 10-day injured list. Ruiz was acquired via trade just after Opening Day and has slashed .292/.394/.458 with eight home runs and 38 stolen bases over 66 games with Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old can be an impact fantasy player with his speed if he gets regular playing time, but regular at-bats with the Dodgers seem unlikely.