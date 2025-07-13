Ethan Conrad News: Picked by Cubs

The Cubs have selected Conrad with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A big-bodied outfielder with power and speed, Conrad's one issue is a propensity to chase, but he's made it work so far. His natural lefty swing is geared for opposite-field power, which could cap his power output despite the fact he has plus raw power. Perhaps his top datapoint is a .920 OPS with a 15 percent strikeout rate with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer. Conrad slashed .372/.495/.744 with seven home runs, an 18.6 percent walk rate and a 14.4 percent strikeout rate in his 21 games at Wake Forrest this spring. He had season-ending shoulder surgery alter diving for a ball in March and probably won't make his pro debut until 2026. He could end up in center field or left field, and first base is also a long-term option, especially if he comes close to reaching his offensive ceiling.