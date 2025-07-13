Ethan Frey News: Selected by Houston

The Astros have selected Frey with the 95th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Frey stands 6-foot-6, 225 pounds and is an intimidating presence in the box. The big righty-hitting right fielder slashed .331/.420/.641 with 13 home runs and a 22.2 percent strikeout rate in 62 games this spring. He didn't play much his first two years and could just be coming into his own, although there will likely always be a lot of swing and miss in his game.