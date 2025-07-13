Ethan Hedges News: Drafted by Rockies

The Rockies have selected Hedges with the 77th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A three-year player at USC, Hedges slashed .346/.462/.619 with 14 home runs and 10 steals as a junior. Hedges has a chance to stick at third base, and while he doesn't have plus power or a plus hit tool, he could eventually benefit from Coors Field if he remains in the organization.