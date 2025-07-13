Ethan Holliday News: Following dad in Colorado

The Rockies have selected Holliday with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

The younger brother of Jackson and son of Matt, Ethan Holliday comes from a baseball family and has been on the national radar for a few years because of it. The biggest difference between Jackson and Ethan is that Ethan is more likely to be power-over-hit and slide to third base, while it was Jackson's hit tool and ability to stick up the middle that stood out. Both Holliday brothers bat from the left side, and Ethan, who is listed at 6-foot-4, is at least three inches taller than his brother and has broader shoulders. It's hard to project how fast Holliday will be in 3-to-5 years, but he probably won't be as fast as his older brother. The big selling point is Holliday's power potential. He could hit 30-plus homers annually at peak while being a .270 hitter who gets on base at a strong clip. Jackson reached the majors as a 20-year-old, less than two calendar years after getting drafted, and Ethan could be on a similar timeline.