Eugenio Suarez Injury: Diagnosed with bruised hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Suarez was removed from Monday's game against the White Sox due to a right hand contusion.

X-rays on Suarez's right hand returned negative after he was struck by a fastball in the first inning. The club will keep a close eye on the slugger over the next few days to determine when he can return to play, but it's a reassuring sign that Suarez has seemingly avoided any structural damage.

