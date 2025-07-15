Eugenio Suarez Injury: X-rays negative after HBP

X-rays on Suarez's left hand came back negative after he was hit by a pitch during the All-Star Game, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

After taking a 96-mph fastball off his hand in the eighth inning, Suarez remained in the game for the remainder of regulation, but he wasn't able to participate as planned in the extra-inning swing-off. It doesn't seem like he suffered any structural damage due to the incident, however, and he'll now have a couple of days off to recover before the second half kicks off Friday. The 33-year-old third baseman slashed .250/.320/.569 with 31 homers before the break and is a candidate to be traded over the next couple of weeks before the deadline.