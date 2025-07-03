Eugenio Suarez News: Clubs homer Thursday

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.

Suarez broke up Robbie Ray's perfect game bid by leading off the fifth inning with a solo shot. During this four-game series, Suarez went just 2-for-16 (.125), but both of his hits against the Giants left the yard. The third baseman also struck out 10 times in the series and has logged multiple strikeouts in six of his last nine games. On the year, he's batting .250 with an .879 OPS, 27 homers, 70 RBI, 52 runs scored, one stolen base 16 doubles over 85 games.