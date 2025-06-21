Eugenio Suarez News: Continues homer binge

Suarez went 4-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 14-8 win over Colorado.

The Diamondbacks and Rockies were engaged in the kind of hitting battle that made Coors Field famous. Suarez eventually put some separation between the two clubs with home runs on consecutive at-bats in the fifth and sixth innings. He's been on a homer binge of late, going deep in consecutive games and eight times over the last 12 contests, raising his season total to 24 (fourth in MLB). This was the third time this season he's recorded multiple homers in a game, and Friday's second blast was the 300th of his career -- making him the third Venezuelan-born player to reach that milestone, after Miguel Cabrera and Andres Galarraga.