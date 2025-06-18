Eugenio Suarez News: Delivers another run

Suarez went 1-for-3 with an RBI and was twice hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Suarez was hit by pitches on consecutive at-bats in the fourth and fifth inning, before he delivered the Diamondbacks' fourth run with a two-out single in the seventh. The RBI was the 10th in the last five games for Suarez, who leads the team with 58 RBI in 72 contests. He's been hit by pitches 10 times this season, which also tops the club.