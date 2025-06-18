Menu
Eugenio Suarez

Eugenio Suarez News: Delivers another run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 18, 2025 at 5:04am

Suarez went 1-for-3 with an RBI and was twice hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Suarez was hit by pitches on consecutive at-bats in the fourth and fifth inning, before he delivered the Diamondbacks' fourth run with a two-out single in the seventh. The RBI was the 10th in the last five games for Suarez, who leads the team with 58 RBI in 72 contests. He's been hit by pitches 10 times this season, which also tops the club.

Eugenio Suarez
Arizona Diamondbacks
