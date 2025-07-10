Eugenio Suarez News: Goes deep in win

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Suarez padded the Diamondbacks' early lead with a solo shot in the fourth inning, his 29th through 91 games. That puts him on the verge of a second straight 30-homer season in the desert. Suarez was recently added to the NL All-Star squad as a reserve and deservedly so. He's tied for fourth in MLB in home runs and RBI (77).