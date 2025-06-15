Menu
Eugenio Suarez headshot

Eugenio Suarez News: Homers again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Padres.

Suarez broke up Nick Pivetta's no-hit bid in the fifth inning, just one at-bat after Josh Naylor walked to give the Diamondbacks their first baserunner of the game. This was Suarez's fifth homer in his last eight games, a span in which he has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with 11 RBI and 11 strikeouts. The third baseman is batting .233 with an .834 OPS, 21 homers, 57 RBI, 43 runs scored, 13 doubles and one stolen base over 71 games. He remains a productive power bat in the heart of the Arizona lineup.

Eugenio Suarez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
