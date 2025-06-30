Menu
Eugenio Suarez News: Pops homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

June 30, 2025

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Suarez put a good finish on a productive June, a month in which he hit .315 (29-for-92) with 11 homers and 27 RBI. The third baseman is up to 26 long balls on the year after that power surge. He's added a .257/.324/.570 slash line with 69 RBI, 49 runs scored, 16 doubles and one stolen base over 82 contests.

Eugenio Suarez
Arizona Diamondbacks
