Eury Perez News: Fans eight in victory

Perez (2-2) yielded a run on two hits over five innings Tuesday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Reds.

Perez coughed up a solo shot to Matt McLain in the first inning but was otherwise nearly untouchable in the win. It was Perez's second straight win after beginning his 2025 campaign 0-2 through four outings. He's produced a terrific 15:1 K:BB while allowing only one run over 11 innings during those two victories. Perez now owns a 4.00 ERA with a 29:11 K:BB through 27 innings this season. He's lined up to start in Baltimore this weekend.