Eury Perez News: Shaky in season debut

Perez (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Pirates after giving up four runs on four hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out five.

Perez was likely operating under a pitch count in his first major-league start since 2023, but it was highly encouraging to see him touch 99 mph with his fastball eight times following last year's Tommy John surgery. The Pirates did their damage in a four-run third inning, when they got five consecutive hitters to reach base to begin the frame. Perez possesses plenty of swing-and-miss stuff, as he was one of baseball's top pitching prospects back in 2023, but it could take him some time to settle back in at the big-league level. He'll try to stretch out a bit further in his next outing, currently projected for this weekend against the Nationals.