Eury Perez News: Strikes out six in loss

Perez (0-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Perez allowed a run in the first inning and was charged with two more before failing to escape the fifth. While the 22-year-old has yet to complete five frames in any of his three starts since debuting June 9, he threw 58 of 89 pitches for strikes with 13 whiffs and touched 100 mph twice with his fastball. He'll carry a 6.17 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and 11:7 K:BB across 11.2 innings into a tough matchup with the Diamondbacks next weekend.