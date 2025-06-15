Evan Carter Injury: Enters as runner
Carter (wrist) entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner in the bottom of the 11th inning and scored the winning run.
Carter hurt his wrist diving for a ball during Friday's game and is expected to remain out of the starting lineup during the weekend series. That doesn't mean he can't produce as a pinch runner. The Rangers are hopeful Carter can return to hitting and fielding Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now