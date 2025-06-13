Menu
Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter Injury: Exits with wrist soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Carter was removed from Friday's game against the White Sox due to wrist soreness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter made an impressive diving catch in the fourth inning of Friday's contest, though he seems to have injured his wrist in the process. The severity of his injury remains unknown, though the Rangers should have more details after they take a closer look at him.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
