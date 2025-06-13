Evan Carter Injury: Exits with wrist soreness
Carter was removed from Friday's game against the White Sox due to wrist soreness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Carter made an impressive diving catch in the fourth inning of Friday's contest, though he seems to have injured his wrist in the process. The severity of his injury remains unknown, though the Rangers should have more details after they take a closer look at him.
