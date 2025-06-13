Evan Carter Injury: Injury considered minor

Manager Bruce Bochy said after Friday's win over the White Sox that he believe's Carter's wrist injury isn't anything too serious, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter was pulled from Friday's game in the seventh inning after injuring his wrist on a diving catch in the fourth. Bochy added that the team will likely look to give the 22-year-old outfielder a day off to recover Saturday, but he shouldn't need much more time than that before returning to the lineup. Josh Smith and Sam Haggerty are the most likely candidates to take Carter's place in center field while he sits.