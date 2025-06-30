Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Away from team Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 3:31pm

Carter won't be available for Monday's game against the Orioles while he tends to a personal matter, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles are starting left-hander Trevor Rogers in the series opener, so the left-handed-hitting Carter likely would have been out of the lineup even if he was with the team. The Rangers haven't indicated whether Carter will rejoin the team Tuesday. Michael Helman will get the nod in center field Monday.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now