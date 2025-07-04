Evan Carter News: Back from bereavement list
Carter (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list and is back in the lineup Friday, starting in center field and batting fifth against the Padres.
The 22-year-old Carter was demoted to Triple-A in April and also spent time on the injured list earlier this season with a Grade 2 quadriceps strain. He's turned it around at the dish since his return, however, batting .333/.421/.530 with three homers and five steals across his last 21 games.
