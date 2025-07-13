Evan Carter News: Big day in win

Carter went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, a double and two runs scored during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Carter notched his first triple of the season Sunday and tallied his second game of the season with multiple extra-base hits. In his last five starts, Carter is 6-for-21 (.286) with seven RBI and six runs scored. He'll take a .269/.351/.425 slash line into the All-Star break.