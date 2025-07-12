Evan Carter News: Early offense in win

Carter went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win over Houston.

Carter delivered a two-out, two-run single in the first inning to give Texas an early lead. He then stole a base but was left stranded. Carter had a slow start upon his promotion from Triple-A Round Rock in early May, but the outfielder has turned it around over the last month. Since June 8, Carter owns a .310/.400/.483 slash line with nine extra-base hits, 14 RBI, nine steals and 17 runs scored over 25 games.