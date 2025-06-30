Evan Carter News: Extends hit streak in loss

Carter went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Carter scored the Rangers' first run after a second-inning double, which also extended a hit streak to seven games. He's gone 10-for-28 (.357) with three steals, one RBI and four runs during his streak. The two thefts give Carter eight stolen bases through 32 games.