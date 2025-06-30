Evan Carter News: Extends hit streak in loss
Carter went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.
Carter scored the Rangers' first run after a second-inning double, which also extended a hit streak to seven games. He's gone 10-for-28 (.357) with three steals, one RBI and four runs during his streak. The two thefts give Carter eight stolen bases through 32 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now