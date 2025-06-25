Evan Carter News: Key role in Tuesday's win

Carter went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

On a night when half of Texas' runs came on close plays at the plate, Carter scored the biggest one of the night. The center fielder began the 10th inning as the phantom runner, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scampered home on Sam Haggerty's fielder's choice as he just got his hand under Gary Sanchez's tag attempt. Through 17 games in June, Carter is slashing .320/.404/.560 with three homers, three steals, eight RBI and 10 runs as he finally begins to reclaim the form he flashed as a rookie in 2023.