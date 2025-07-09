Menu
Evan Carter News: Knocks in three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Carter went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Angels.

Carter's ground-rule double produced two runs, and he walked with the bases loaded for a third RBI. Knocking in runs has been a rarity for Carter, who entered the contest with just one RBI over the previous 17 games. The outfielder has just 14 RBI through 37 games this season.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
