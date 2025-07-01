Menu
Evan Carter News: Moves to bereavement list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

The Rangers placed Carter (personal) on the bereavement list Tuesday.

Carter has been away from the team for the past few days in order to attend his grandfather's funeral, and he's now officially been moved to the bereavement list. It was previously reported that the 22-year-old was likely to rejoin the team Wednesday, though it's unclear if that's still the expectation.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
