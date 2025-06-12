Evan Carter News: Stays hot Thursday

Carter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two total RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 16-3 win over the Twins.

Carter has been red hot at the plate of late, logging four straight multi-hit games -- he's gone 10-for-16 with three homers, five extra-base hits and a pair of stolen bases while striking out just once in that span. The 22-year-old outfielder has boosted his slash line to .293/.369/.534 through 65 plate appearances this season with four homers, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and five stolen bases.