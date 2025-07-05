Evan Carter News: Steals two bags in return

Carter started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to San Diego.

Carter returned from the bereavement list and picked up where he left off. The outfielder extended a hit streak to eight games and stole multiple bases for the second straight contest. Carter is slashing .355/.459/.387 with five steals and one RBI over the hit streak. He was eventually replaced by a pinch hitter in the 10th inning against a lefty reliever, which is a normal practice of Texas manager Bruce Bochy. Carter has just 10 plate appearances against southpaws this season.