Evan Carter News: Taking seat vs. lefty Bubic

Carter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Carter will head to the bench while the Royals send southpaw Kris Bubic to the bump. Though Carter has produced an .860 OPS over 23 games on the season, he's logged just seven of his 75 plate appearances against southpaws, and the Rangers may continue to limit his exposure to same-handed pitching.