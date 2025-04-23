Fantasy Baseball
Evan Justice News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

The Rockies outrighted Justice to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

The southpaw will remain in the organization after he went unclaimed off waivers when the Rockies designated him for assignment last weekend. Justice made 10 relief appearances in the majors over the previous two seasons but has pitched exclusively at Triple-A so far in 2025, logging an 8.10 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over 6.2 innings.

