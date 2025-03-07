Evan Justice News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Justice to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Justice struggled mightily in the minor leagues last season, finishing with an 8.76 ERA and 2.52 WHIP across 24.2 frames at Albuquerque. He showed signs of improvement during spring training, allowing two runs and striking out six batters over three innings, though the 26-year-old southpaw likely has quite a bit of work to do before the Rockies feel comfortable inserting him into their bullpen.