Ezequiel Duran News: Drawing third straight start

Duran will start at designated hitter and will bat ninth Wednesday against the Royals.

Duran will get a third consecutive start, this time handling a non-defensive role after he filled in at third base for Josh Jung in the previous two contests. Jung is back in the lineup Wednesday, and Josh Smith (hamstring) is expected to be back in the starting nine by the weekend, so Duran appears likely to be headed back to a bench role in the near future.