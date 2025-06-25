Ezequiel Duran News: Sitting for second straight game

Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

After Jake Burger (oblique) was placed on the injured list Saturday, Duran started each of the Rangers' ensuing three games at first base and went 1-for-10 with a walk and a run scored. The poor three-game run as a starter may have closed Duran's window for steady playing time temporarily, as he'll now find himself on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Brandon Young) for the second straight day. Super-utility man Josh Smith will serve as the Rangers' first baseman Wednesday, and the Rangers may use Burger's vacated lineup spot to cycle in a number of different players at designated hitter.