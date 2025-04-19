Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Lands on IL with hip contusion
The Rockies placed Tovar on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to April 16, due to a left hip contusion.
Tovar was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Dodgers due to a left hip injury. The issue is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on the injured list, and how he responds to treatment over the coming days will help determine his timeline for a return. Aaron Schunk's contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move, and he'll start at shortstop and bat ninth against the Nationals on Saturday. Kyle Farmer could also see some playing time at shortstop while Tovar is sidelined.
