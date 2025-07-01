Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Working off tee
Tovar (oblique) on Tuesday said that he has been hitting off of a tee for four days, but has not gone through full batting practice yet, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Tovar has been out of action since departing a game early June 2 after tweaking his left oblique. He was able start activity by jogging June 14, which was not a large step, but now he has begun progress at taking swings. There is still no apparent timeline given out by the Rockies for the shortstop's return.
