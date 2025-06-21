Felix Bautista News: Collects 16th save

Bautista struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to come away with the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Bautista needed 17 pitches (11 strikes) to convert the save opportunity, forcing a flyout from Trent Grisham before striking out Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm. Bautista has converted on each of his last nine save opportunities, and over that span he has sported a 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 11 innings. His 16 saves is tied with Emmanuel Clase and Trevor Megill for eighth most in the majors this season.