Felix Bautista News: Converts 15th save

Bautista struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rays.

Bautista had to work for it, throwing 12 of 21 pitches for strikes in the perfect frame. He's on an eight-inning scoreless streak with a 13:5 K:BB and just one hit allowed in that span. Bautista struggled at times in May, but he's rounded back into form with his recent dominant stretch. He's at a 2.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB through 25.2 innings while converting 15 of his 16 save chances this season.