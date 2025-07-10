Felix Bautista News: Locks down 18th save

Bautista earned the save in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Mets, delivering a perfect ninth inning to seal a 3-1 win.

Bautista's converted 11 straight save chances while allowing just one earned run in his last 16 innings. Overall, the 6-foot-8 right-hander's posted a 2.41 ERA across 33.2 innings with a 1.04 WHIP and 48 strikeouts while converting 18 of 19 save opportunities.