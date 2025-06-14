Felix Bautista News: Nabs 14th save

Bautista picked up the save, striking out one and walking one, during Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

The 3.04 ERA suggests that Bautista hasn't necessarily been his old self, but the 29-year-old has now converted 14 of his 15 save opportunities. He's also gotten stronger as the season has gone on in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, and has been as good of a reliever as they come over the last few weeks. Since May 26, the right-hander has pitched eight innings and allowed just one run while and striking out 14 batters,