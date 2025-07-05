Felix Bautista News: Notches 17th save

Bautista pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 17th save of the season in a 3-2 win over Atlanta.

He didn't strike out a batter in an appearance for the first time since June 4, but it was still another impressive performance from Bautista. The right-hander has only blown one save chance all season, and since May 26 he's gone 10-for-10 with a 1.20 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 15 innings.