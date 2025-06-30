Fernando Cruz Injury: Oblique strain forces IL stint

The Yankees placed Cruz on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain.

Cruz evidently must have tweaked his oblique during his most recent appearance Friday against the Athletics. He'll be eligible for activation July 13, but it's likely Cruz will be held out at least through the All-Star break. Geoff Hartlieb was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Cruz's spot in the bullpen.