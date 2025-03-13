Forrest Whitley Injury: Battling knee injury

Manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Whitley has a bone bruise in his left knee and will hold off on throwing for a couple of days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Whitley reportedly suffered the injury during his appearance Saturday against the Yankees. There's currently no telling if his injury will prevent him from being ready for Opening Day, though a timetable could be established once he's cleared to begin throwing. The 27-year-old righty had been having a solid camp prior to getting hurt, allowing one earned run in five innings while striking out five batters and walking four.