Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Joe Bartel for a live fantasy football Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nfl-fantasy!
Forrest Whitley headshot

Forrest Whitley Injury: Battling knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Whitley has a bone bruise in his left knee and will hold off on throwing for a couple of days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Whitley reportedly suffered the injury during his appearance Saturday against the Yankees. There's currently no telling if his injury will prevent him from being ready for Opening Day, though a timetable could be established once he's cleared to begin throwing. The 27-year-old righty had been having a solid camp prior to getting hurt, allowing one earned run in five innings while striking out five batters and walking four.

Forrest Whitley
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now